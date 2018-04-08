Nigerian Ruti Olajugbagbe wins The Voice UK 2018 (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Ruti Olajugbagbe wins The Voice UK 2018 (Photos)

A Nigerian lady Ruti Olajugbagbe has won the 2018 edition of The Voice UK. 18-year-old Ruti Olajugbagbe was crowned the winner of The Voice 2018 on Saturday night beating runner-up Donel Mangena. Ruti broke down in tears after host Emma Willis announced her as the winner, with her coach Sir Tom Jones gushing earlier in […]

