Nigerian Senate: IG of Police loses in court — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Senate: IG of Police loses in court
Justice Abba-Bello Muhammad of the FCT High Court, Jabi, on Tuesday dismissed the suit filed by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, alleging violation of his fundamental human rights by the Senate. The judge said that the suit lacked merit as Section 88 and 89 of the Nigeria’s Constitution empowered the lawmakers to carry […]
Nigerian Senate: IG of Police loses in court
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!