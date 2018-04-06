Nigerian Senate rejects N800m security vote for Inland Waterways — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Senate rejects N800m security vote for Inland Waterways

The Nigerian Senate, yesterday, queried the sum of N800 million budgeted for the purchase of security equipment by the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA). The lawmakers made its position to the Acting Managing Director, Danladi Ibrahim, when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Marine Transport to defend the agency’s 2018 budget. The panel wondered […]

