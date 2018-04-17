Nigerian Senate transmits ‘Not Too Young To Run Bill,’ 11 others to Buhari for assent — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Senate transmits ‘Not Too Young To Run Bill,’ 11 others to Buhari for assent
The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday transmitted the Age Reduction Bill (Not Too Young to Run Bill) and 11 others, to President Muhammadu Buhari, for assent. This followed a motion entitled, “Passage of Constitution (fourth) alteration bills, 2018”, sponsored by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekwerwmadu and 49 other senators. Other bills to be transmitted by […]
