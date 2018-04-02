Nigerian senator held ‘hostage’ by constituents — Nigeria Today

Nigerian senator held ‘hostage’ by constituents

Joshua Lidani, senator representing Gombe south, has been held hostage by some youth of his constituency. Ibrahim Wala, an activist, narrated the incident in a Facebook live video on Monday. Wala said the senator, who is in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), paid a visit to the headquarters of Balanga local government area and was […]

