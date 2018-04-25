 Nigerian Stock Exchange Market indices up by 0.10% - Naija247news — Nigeria Today
Nigerian Stock Exchange Market indices up by 0.10% – Naija247news

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Business


Nigerian Stock Exchange Market indices up by 0.10%
Transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Tuesday rose marginally with indices increasing by 0.10 per cent. Market capitalisation rose by N14 billion or 0.10 per cent to close at N14.738 trillion against N14.724 trillion on Monday. Also, the All
