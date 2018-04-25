Nigerian students condemn Church killings by suspected herdsmen in Benue — Nigeria Today

Nigerian students condemn Church killings by suspected herdsmen in Benue

The National Association of the Nigerian Students (NANS), has condemned the killing of two Rev. Fathers and 19 others in Benue by suspected herdsmen. The NANS National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Bestman Okereafor, gave this condemnation in a statement issued in Enugu on Wednesday. Okereafor said NANS received with shock and sadness the gruesome killings […]

The post Nigerian students condemn Church killings by suspected herdsmen in Benue appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

