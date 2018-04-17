Nigerian students killed by tree on Cameroon school trip - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Nigerian students killed by tree on Cameroon school trip – Vanguard
Nigerian students killed by tree on Cameroon school trip
Vanguard
A falling tree at a wildlife park in northern Cameroon killed three students on a school trip, an official told the country's state radio. “Following a tornado, a tree fell on to a group” of Nigerian students staying in Bouba Ndjida national park …
