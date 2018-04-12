 Nigerian, US Armies to host Land Forces Summit in Abuja - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Nigerian, US Armies to host Land Forces Summit in Abuja – The Nation Newspaper

News Agency of Nigeria

Nigerian, US Armies to host Land Forces Summit in Abuja
The Nation Newspaper
THE Nigerian Army in conjunction with the United States (U.S.) Army African Command will host the 2018 “African Land Forces Summit (ALFS)” in Abuja from April 16 to April 19. Maj.-Gen. David Ahmadu, the Chief of Training and Operations, Nigerian Army
