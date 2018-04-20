Nigerian youths are doing extremely very well - Osinbajo — Nigeria Today

Nigerian youths are doing extremely very well – Osinbajo

By Abel Udoekene

Vice-President Prof Yemi Osinbajo has described Nigerian youths as hardworking, according to him, young people are participating in every sphere of the economy and they are doing well.

The Vice President stated this when he received a delegation of “Not Too Young To Run” movement which visited him at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday.

“It is true that young people are participating in every sphere of the economy and they are doing well, but they ended up there through one process of training or the other. Just like you have to train before you can become a pilot, so it is for politics,” he said.

He said Nigeria does not people who muzzle their way into positions but people with experienced and determination to make a difference in the World. He recalled that he became a special adviser at the age of 30, then attorney general before becoming the vice-president.

“I think that whatever age a person chooses to run should not matter; what should matter is the preparedness of the person because elective positions require some skills. Most times people train to acquire other skills but not politics; that’s the way of democracy.” he added.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

