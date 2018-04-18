Nigerian Youths Want Everything For Free – Buhari — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Youths Want Everything For Free – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has criticised Nigerian youths, accusing them of wanting to “sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare, education free”. Buhari said this Wednesday at the Commonwealth Business Forum, on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Head of Governments Meeting (CHOGM) currently ongoing in Westminster, United Kingdom. The president said that the fact that […]

The post Nigerian Youths Want Everything For Free – Buhari appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

