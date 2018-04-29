Nigerians Aim Dig At Governor Yahaya Bello As Senator Melaye’s Recall Fails — Nigeria Today

Nigerians Aim Dig At Governor Yahaya Bello As Senator Melaye’s Recall Fails

The recall election for the lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye, was on Saturday declared a ‘failure’.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), only five per cent of the electorate turned out in an exercise that required 51 per cent majority to succeed. Of the 189,870 signatories, only 18,742 were verified after Saturday’s exercise.

The result showed that people of Kogi West Senatorial District have decided to keep Dino Melaye as their senator despite his controversial style and ongoing political ordeal which includes criminal investigation by the police.

“I, Professor Ukertor Gabriel Moti, affirm that the information on verification of signatures to the petition for the recall of Senator Dino David Melaye of Kogi West Senatorial District has taken place on this day, 28th day of April 2018, and that the verified signatures is 5.34% of the total number of registered voters in the constituency and has therefore not satisfied a requirement of the law for a referendum,” the INEC chief in charge of the election said while announcing the results midnight.

Following the outcome of the recall, some Nigerians have taken to Twitter to drag the Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello – who many adjudged to be the architect of the senator’s recall – to the mud.

Yahaya Bello, the errand boy of Aisha Buhari who promised to deliver millions of votes in Kogi to his god, Buhari could not get 7,000 votes yesterday. We are waiting for them in 2019. — Adeyanju Deji (@adeyanjudeji) April 29, 2018

Just heard with one ear that Dino Melaye has defeated Yahaya Bello from his hospital bed…

Recall has failed! — Lere Olayinka – Aresa 1 (@OlayinkaLere) April 28, 2018

Swansea 0 – 1 Chelsea Swansea has been very poor in Performance this season like Gov. Yahaya Bello. But they came all out and did everything possible to RECALL our lead Last last, we still survived like Dino. — Ebube D Statesman (@akaebube) April 28, 2018

Each time I advocate for more youth participation in politics and I suddenly remember there is a certain Yahaya Bello in Kogi.. I am enveloped in sadness. Yahaya Bello is a disgrace to every youth who aspires to hold any political position! — Miz Cazorla (@MizCazorla1) April 29, 2018

Dino chained to his hospital bed, gestapolically arrested by Buhari’s police defeated Yahaya Bello who is Hale and hearty, flexing in government house in Kogi. Simple and short, a man in prison defeated a man who is free with all powers. Lesson: Power belong to only GOD — The Nigerian Wailers (@NGRWailers) April 29, 2018

Dino Melaye will come back stronger than ever before. Yahaya Bello and his unGOLDen aides will pay heavily for this. I love this game. — Daddy Vladimir (@femiTRIP) April 29, 2018

The failed recall bid shows Yahaya Bello can’t get 50k legitimate votes in Kogi state if he contests re-election. — Tomide (@MrTomide) April 29, 2018

Good morning everyone except Yahaya Bello… he should go and collect his good morning from Dino Melaye’s constituency. — Ndi Kato (@YarKafanchan) April 29, 2018

