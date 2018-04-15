 Nigerians Blast Wizkid On Twitter For Missing Coachella Event — Nigeria Today
Nigerians Blast Wizkid On Twitter For Missing Coachella Event

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Superstar Nigerian singer, Wizkid who was billed to perform at the Coachella Vally Music & Arts Festival in California, US alongside Beyonce and Eminem will no longer be available for the event as a result of visa issues.

The organizers of the event announced this through their Twitter handle informing fans that the Nigerian Starboy will be available next weekend instead.

Meanwhile, angry Nigerians took to Twitter directing loads of negative tweets at the singer despite giving his reasons for non-appearance at the show as visa issues.

See Tweets Below;

