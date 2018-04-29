Nigerians Come for African Americans After J-Cole’s Concert — Nigeria Today

Nigerians Come for African Americans After J-Cole’s Concert

Jermaine Cole, or J-Cole as he’s more famously known, performed at the Eko Hotel and Suites on Friday to a mammoth crowd who all had a good time. The rapper was taken aback that Nigerians knew his lyrics and his songs and he took to his Instagram page to upload photos from the concert. However, […]

The post Nigerians Come for African Americans After J-Cole’s Concert appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

