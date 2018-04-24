Nigerians Fume As Armed Herdmen Kill Catholic Priests and 17 Worshipers in Benue State — Nigeria Today

Nigerians Fume As Armed Herdmen Kill Catholic Priests and 17 Worshipers in Benue State

It was a sad day in Benue State again today two Catholic priests and 18 parishioners were killed by gunmen who invaded Ukpo-Mbalom community in Gwer East LGA, today 24 April.

Rev Fathers Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha were reportedly attacked in church during early morning mass and murdered with some parishioners. Angry Nigerians have taken to social media to pour out their anger towards the FG inability to do anything about these senseless killings.

See reactions below;

One would expect an upgraded level of security in the country because we have a former military man as President… But reverse it the case, Fulani herdsmen are killing innocent lives on daily basis, all our president does is to condemn. — Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) April 24, 2018

A catholic church was attacked by herdsmen at 05:30 am today.

The priests, cathecist and congregation all shot to death. The Governor of Benue @GovSamuelOrtom is junketing in far away China. @MBuhari has like always sent us a tweet. #Benue will rise again; we will. — Ghost (@SendeKamo) April 24, 2018

This APC change has cost too many lives in Benue state, should be a lesson to every state never to vote Buhari again. — T'Challa (@UcheMvP) April 24, 2018

This morning Fulani militants slaughtered 11 worshippers and 2 priests during mass at Gwer East in Benue. It appears that the military carnage in Gwer West 6 days ago has further attracted Fulani militants to massacre and completely stamp out any form of resistance in the area. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) April 24, 2018

1. PDP mourns the mindless murder of Frs Gor Joseph and Felix Tyolaha as well as parishioners of St Ignatius Quasi Parish, Ukpor, Mbalom in Gwer West LGA of Benue State.

Our party condemns these needless killings in Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Zamfara and other states… pic.twitter.com/unT2TvF8cO — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) April 24, 2018

As you woke up, had your bathe and went to work/school today, 19 Catholics, Citizens of Nigeria and two of their Priests were allegedly butchered by Armed Fulani Herdsmen/Militia & 73 of the community's houses razed to the ground at Mbalom, Benue. Where is Nigeria's GCFR? — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (GCFR) (@Rouvafe) April 24, 2018

The Spokesman of Catholic diocese of Makurdi Nigeria Fr. Mose Lorapuu confirmed the killing of two Catholic Priests & 19 Parishioners by Peul/Fulani Militia who attacked St. Ignatius Quasi parish in Mbalom Benue province in early hours of today.

73 houses were also set ablaze. pic.twitter.com/haTrSGUJWY — Edward (@DonKlericuzio) April 24, 2018

I feel the biggest undoing of the Ortom administration in Benue was the grant of amnesty. As much as he had good intentions for the grant, it is the same reason while we lay bare and get killed, because we can’t defend ourselves. — TARKAA “Cee Cee” Kator (@iTARKAA) April 24, 2018

