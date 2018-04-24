 Nigerians Fume As Armed Herdmen Kill Catholic Priests and 17 Worshipers in Benue State — Nigeria Today
Nigerians Fume As Armed Herdmen Kill Catholic Priests and 17 Worshipers in Benue State

It was a sad day in Benue State again today two Catholic priests and 18 parishioners were killed by gunmen who invaded Ukpo-Mbalom community in Gwer East LGA, today 24 April.

Rev Fathers Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha were reportedly attacked in church during early morning mass and murdered with some parishioners. Angry Nigerians have taken to social media to pour out their anger towards the FG inability to do anything about these senseless killings.

See reactions below;

 

