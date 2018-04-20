 Nigerians in UK rally support for Buhari — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigerians in UK rally support for Buhari

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Some Nigerians on Friday converged in front of the Nigerian High Commission in London, to rally in support of President Muhammadu Buhari. The President is resetting the country on the part of growth and development, Mr. Stephen Kifordu, from Delta State who is the leader of the group, said on Friday. He said there is […]

The post Nigerians in UK rally support for Buhari appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.