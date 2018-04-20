Nigerians in UK rally support for Buhari — Nigeria Today

Nigerians in UK rally support for Buhari
Some Nigerians on Friday converged in front of the Nigerian High Commission in London, to rally in support of President Muhammadu Buhari. The President is resetting the country on the part of growth and development, Mr. Stephen Kifordu, from Delta State who is the leader of the group, said on Friday. He said there is […]
The post Nigerians in UK rally support for Buhari appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!