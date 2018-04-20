 Nigerians in US hard working, law abiding – Consul-General - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigerians in US hard working, law abiding – Consul-General – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Nigerians in US hard working, law abiding – Consul-General
The Nation Newspaper
Nigerians residents in the United States are hardworking and law-abiding, Consul-General of Nigeria at Atlanta, Mr. Kayode Laro, has said. Laro said the Consulate was proud of the contributions of Nigerians to the U.S and also to their homeland. The
Nigerians in US hardworking, law-abidingPremium Times

all 1 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.