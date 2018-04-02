 Nigerians not lazy, return their jobs – Fayose tells presidency — Nigeria Today
Nigerians not lazy, return their jobs – Fayose tells presidency

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has called on Buhari’s government to return N10m jobs taken from Nigerians. Fayose stated this in reaction to a statement by the presidency, where it had told Nigerians complaining of hunger to “go and work. “ President Muhammadu Buhari’s senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said […]

Nigerians not lazy, return their jobs – Fayose tells presidency

