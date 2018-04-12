Nigerians react to Adeboye’s statement that ‘Anyone not paying tithe is not going to heaven’ — Nigeria Today

Nigerians react to Adeboye’s statement that ‘Anyone not paying tithe is not going to heaven’

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has advised pastors of the church in attendance to warn their parishioners about the danger of ignoring tithing. Adeboye said this as he spoke at the April edition of the monthly Holy Ghost Service at the Redemption Camp, along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway. In his words;

“I want to give every one of you pastors an opportunity to repent tonight.

“And then to go back, immediately after this convention, to restitute your ways with your congregation.

“Make it clear to them…Anyone who is not paying his tithe is not going to heaven, full stop.”

Oga pastor Adeboye wen u and yur co pastors go stop to dey brainwash our people, people hve enuff problem to deal wit 4 life,why u & yur co pastors dey add more: FULL STOP! Without tithe you will not make heaven, says Pastor Adeboye [Video] – WuzupNigeria https://t.co/IWeGP9zBxu — Seun Anikulapo Kuti (@RealSeunKuti) April 12, 2018

Na Adeboye father get heaven and why be say Na all these Pentecostal dey always emphasis on tithe like say Na Dem born Jesus? — #BlackLiveMatter (@OlugbengaBlacks) April 12, 2018

Me: THIEVES!!! — Daniel Elombah (@Elombah) April 12, 2018

Oga Pastor, please let me worry about hell fire as I am not ready to give a kobo out of my hard earned recession money to any “man of God” in the name of tithe, particularly people like you who fly in a private jet while i struggle with my small jalopy to work every day. — Valentine Onyeakazi (@VCoolH23) April 12, 2018

He is in heaven. Now he is the gateman in heaven.

Liars. I wonder how ppl revere liars in d name of pastors.

First it was cursed

Second no open heaven

Third no blessing

Forth you will be having misfortune

Fifth you won’t go to heaven Stupid antics to swindle money from ppl — Evince Sammy (@EvinceSammy) April 12, 2018

Any pastor that doesn’t pay their tax would aswel go 2hell… Because it was stated in the Bible that we should give unto Caesar what belongs 2 Caesar. I hope u knw that sir — Vicky*Spiceman#ProRockstar (@Victor19249217) April 12, 2018

The bizness of whether I make heaven or not is my personal bizness. So whether I pay tax or not lemme be d one to worry about dat. Tnk u — Jlo (@joychibuogwu_7) April 12, 2018

God did not say you won’t make heaven if you don’t pay your tithe. He said he will open the floodgates of heaven to bless you if you do pay your tithe. People should not misquote God’s words. People should spend time in reading their bible. Not my pastor say. Thank you — calabar talkactive (@beckleyhans) April 12, 2018

These are the men with Key to https://t.co/A7pOChIWJY so they can open for you.but make sure you collect reciept Incase then say you don’t pay . — Jonathan (@Jonathan2918) April 12, 2018

