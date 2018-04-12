 Nigerians react to Adeboye’s statement that ‘Anyone not paying tithe is not going to heaven’ — Nigeria Today
Nigerians react to Adeboye’s statement that ‘Anyone not paying tithe is not going to heaven’

Posted on Apr 12, 2018

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has advised pastors of the church in attendance to warn their parishioners about the danger of ignoring tithing. Adeboye said this as he spoke at the April edition of the monthly Holy Ghost Service at the Redemption Camp, along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway. In his words;

“I want to give every one of you pastors an opportunity to repent tonight.
“And then to go back, immediately after this convention, to restitute your ways with your congregation.
“Make it clear to them…Anyone who is not paying his tithe is not going to heaven, full stop.”

Some Nigerians however took to Twitter to react. Read below;

