Nigerians react to Khloe, Anto’s double eviction from reality show — Nigeria Today

Nigerians react to Khloe, Anto’s double eviction from reality show
Viewers of the ongoing Big Brother Naija 2018, ‘Double Wahala’ have reacted to Khloe and Anto’s eviction from the reality show. Some of the viewers who were expecting the duo to make it to the finals, expressed dissatisfaction with her game strategy. DAILY POST recalls that Khloe had promised to deal with Cee-c upon returning […]
Nigerians react to Khloe, Anto’s double eviction from reality show
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!