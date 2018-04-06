Nigerians React To Lady Fired For Not Sleeping With Her Indian Boss — Nigeria Today

Nigerians React To Lady Fired For Not Sleeping With Her Indian Boss

A Twitter user named “maami_Chulo” has posted on Twitter about how she was fired from her workplace to the outrage and anger of many Nigerians. According to her tweet, she got let off at work for not sleeping with her Indian boss. She tweeted: “Guess who just got terminated at work for not sleeping with […]

The post Nigerians React To Lady Fired For Not Sleeping With Her Indian Boss appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

