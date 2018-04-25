Nigerians React to Senator Melaye Jumping Off Police Van — Nigeria Today

Nigerians React to Senator Melaye Jumping Off Police Van

Senator representing Kogi west, Dino Melaye, is said to be at the intensive care unit of the National Hospital, Abuja, now. Melaye, had escaped from police custody on Tuesday while being taken to Lokoja, Kogi State, and was conveyed in an ambulance to Zanklin Hospital, Mabushi, Abuja, after sustaining some injuries from his scuffle with his police escorts.

Nigerians have continued to drop their two cents on the matter

Dino Melaye allegedly jumps out of a Police Vehicle in an attempt go escape being taken to court, now hospitalised Otedola with the Money

Maggi with the Source

Okocha with the Balling

Dino with the drama pic.twitter.com/I2kAeiBuoE — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (GCFR) (@Rouvafe) April 24, 2018

I know understand dis tyrant issue o, dino was mentioned by a criminal apprehended as their godfather, police invite him, he refused, now he was arrested, he escaped on transit to court, pls what is a senator scared of if he is clean? It's foolish of us to defend dino. — Musa, Gafar Olawale (@mo_shuues) April 24, 2018

But where is uncle Saraki now that uncle Dino Melaye needs him? @dino_melaye was there for @bukolasaraki when he was going through trials. This life ehn, Fadaaa! pic.twitter.com/qSCmix6XaN — Adeola Fayehun (@AdeolaFayehun) April 25, 2018

He jumped the National Assembly fence as a House of Reps member. Now he has jumped out of a moving police car as a Senator. Y'all should guess who is representing us on Olympics, DINO MELAYE !!!! pic.twitter.com/OdtcbAaBFI — Onyekachi (@Roitrills) April 24, 2018

Its a matter of concern that a senate can be humiliated in this country, even if he is guilty of murder or some kind of crime that's unforgivable the man still has Human Rights that must be respected — chigozie mbaegbu (@gozzym) April 25, 2018

Saraki was docked at the CCT, they virtually closed down the Senate in solidarity Dino Melaye (Oga's boy) resisted arrest & injured himself, these clowns have closed the Senate again to pay solidarity visit. This 8th Senate has RUBBISHED the NASS Institution more than any other — Adebayo Bankole Akintunde (@AdeBanqie) April 25, 2018

