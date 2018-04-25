 Nigerians React to Senator Melaye Jumping Off Police Van — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigerians React to Senator Melaye Jumping Off Police Van

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Senator representing Kogi west, Dino Melaye, is said to be at the intensive care unit of the National Hospital, Abuja, now. Melaye, had escaped from police custody on Tuesday while being taken to Lokoja, Kogi State, and was conveyed in an ambulance to Zanklin Hospital, Mabushi, Abuja, after sustaining some injuries from his scuffle with his police escorts.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Nigerians have continued to drop their two cents on the matter

 

 

 

The post Nigerians React to Senator Melaye Jumping Off Police Van appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.