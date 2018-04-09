 Nigerians respond to Buhari running for 2nd Term — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigerians respond to Buhari running for 2nd Term

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Nigerians on social media have reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari‘s announcement that he’ll run for president in 2019. The presidency had on Monday revealed that President Buhari announced to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Council (NEC) that he’ll be running for second term in office. In a statement made by Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant to […]

The post Nigerians respond to Buhari running for 2nd Term appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.