‘Nigerians should support FG’s agricultural policy’ — Nigeria Today

‘Nigerians should support FG’s agricultural policy’

Industrialist and Chairman of Hensmor Group and the Odunanoba of Benin Kingdom, Chief Henry H. Omorodion, has pleaded with Nigerians to support the agricultural policy of President Mohammadu Buhari.

Dr. Omorodion reiterated that countries like Malaysia and Singapore which were once third world nations have moved ahead in terms of development and growth by virtue of investments in agriculture and leading their citizens in that direction.

Omorodion who himself is a giant investor in thebusiness recalled once hosting a team of Malaysian agricultural investors who understudied his Palm Tree Farm in Edo State and took samples of the rich fruits (seeds) to their country. Today Malaysia has become a giant in palm oil production.

He has also given effect to the policy direction of the President to ensure his agricultural institute continues to give best instructions to students of the school and ensure that every graduand does not move to the city looking for white collar job but rather establish their fame in full support of this laudable developmental policy of the government.

Omorodion concluded that if the federal government policy is followed to the letter, Nigeria and Nigerians will not only be food-sufficient but depend less on importation of foodstuff and agro-industrial raw materials.He also appealed to Asian countries like China and others with their traits of hardwork, resilience and risk taking to invest in Nigeria to boost both the agricultural and other sectors.

