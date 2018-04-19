 Nigerians slam President Buhari over ‘insult’ at CHOGM in London — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigerians slam President Buhari over ‘insult’ at CHOGM in London

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Youths in Nigeria have reacted angrily to President Muhammad Buhari’s disparaging remarks at the ongoing Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in London. Many Nigerians were taken aback when at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster, President Buhari said over 108 million Nigerians were uneducated and entitled because Nigeria has oil money. His words: “About the economy, […]

The post Nigerians slam President Buhari over ‘insult’ at CHOGM in London appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.