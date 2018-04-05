 Nigerians Tackle Covenant University For Shaving Students’ Hair (Watch Video) — Nigeria Today
Nigerians Tackle Covenant University For Shaving Students’ Hair (Watch Video)

Posted on Apr 5, 2018

The internet was on Tuesday inundated with photos of Covenant University students who had the middle portions of their hair shaved off, with social media users, mainly Nigerians, criticizing the institution for what they described as “dehumanising and unsanitary punishment”.

The institution, which is located at Ota, Ogun State, was also criticised for allegedly using a single unsterilised hair clipper on all the students on the grounds that they might contract diseases in the process.

While many Nigerians were against the school’s decision to barb the middle of the hair of its male students, others defended the school’s action, saying the students were to blame for not complying with the rules and regulations.

