Nigerians urged to grasp value in vaccination — Nigeria Today

Nigerians urged to grasp value in vaccination

An expert in the health sector has called on Nigerians to see importance in the on-going vaccination as Nigeria joins other Africa countries to begin immunisation to mark the 2018 Africa Vaccination Week.

The African Vaccination Week (AVW) is an annual event celebrated during the last week of April. It is an initiative of governments in the African region that was initiated in 2010. It is celebrated in synchronization with other WHO Regions and the World Immunization Week (WIW).

This year’s event started yesterday April 23 through 29 under the theme “Vaccines work, do your part.”

Africa Vaccination Week is aimed to strengthen immunization programmes in the African region including Nigeria by raising awareness on the need and right of every person (particularly every child and woman) to be protected from vaccine-preventable diseases.

Adeola Deborah a medical practitioner based in Lagos said, vaccines help to prevent diseases and looking at this year’s theme “Vaccines work, Do your part!” and for Nigeria, the theme is “Vaccines work, Be an immunization champion” say Nigerians need to ensure they receive the optimal impact, it will be vital that every child, adolescent and pregnant woman receives the vaccines.

“I urge Nigerians as individuals, communities, and religious to see these vaccinations as a responsibility and value this opportunity to support universal immunisation coverage”, said Deborah.

She further stated that immunisation activities play an important role by reducing disease outbreaks of polio, measles and the other diseases.

“Nigeria needs about $2.7 billion (N824 billion) to buy vaccines over the next 10 years to enable it achieve its target of 84 per cent immunisation coverage by 2028, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said.

“Nigeria will require about $2.72billion to procure vaccines and devices from 2018 to 2028. While GAVI will support with $773.2 million, the government and other source, which include Basic Health Fund, loans and marching grants from donor agencies, will provide the balance,” Faisal Shuaib ,Executive Director of NPHCDA,

The World Health Organisation Country Representative, Wondi Alemu, therefore, has called for increased domestic resources for immunisation programmes in the country.

“I call on governments, parliamentarians and policy makers, civil society organisations, the private sector, communities and all families to break down the barriers to immunisation and ensure all Nigerian children get the shot to life that they deserve.

“WHO and partners are dedicated to working with the government in ensuring universal immunisation coverage,” he said.

ANTHONIA OBOKOH

