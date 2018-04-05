 Nigeria's active oil rigs hit three-year high - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s active oil rigs hit three-year high – The Punch

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Nigeria's active oil rigs hit three-year high
The Punch
From a record low of 23 in December 2016, the number of the nation's active oil rigs rose to 35 in February this year, a level last seen in early 2015. The upturn in the rig count was mostly triggered by the recent rally in global crude oil prices and
Debts: Nestoil to offload shares in Neconde's OML 42 assetThe Nation Newspaper

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.