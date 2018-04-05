Nigeria's active oil rigs hit three-year high - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Nigeria’s active oil rigs hit three-year high – The Punch
Nigeria's active oil rigs hit three-year high
From a record low of 23 in December 2016, the number of the nation's active oil rigs rose to 35 in February this year, a level last seen in early 2015. The upturn in the rig count was mostly triggered by the recent rally in global crude oil prices and …
