 Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri settles for silver on final day of Commonwealth Games — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri settles for silver on final day of Commonwealth Games

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Nigeria’s table tennis player Aruna Quadri settled for silver medal on the final day of Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. Singapore’s Gao Ning, who suffered shattering defeats in the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games, beat Aruna 11-7 11-8 5-11 3-11 11-9 11-5 in the men’s singles final to collect his second table tennis gold […]

The post Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri settles for silver on final day of Commonwealth Games appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.