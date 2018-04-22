Nigeria's economic growth still too slow, says Udoma - TheCable — Nigeria Today

Nigeria’s economic growth still too slow, says Udoma – TheCable



TheCable Nigeria's economic growth still too slow, says Udoma

TheCable

Udoma Udo Udoma, minister of budget and national planning, says the rate of economic growth in Nigeria is still too slow. Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the ongoing Spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

