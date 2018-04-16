Nigeria’s Female Bobsled Team Qualify For Winter Olympics — Nigeria Today

Nigeria’s Female Bobsled Team Qualify For Winter Olympics

The female trio of Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga are in the news again as they have become the first African team ever to quality for the bobsled category.

The three-member team which was only formed in 2016 have written their name in the history books as they are the first to represent Nigeria at the winter event, to be held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in February next year.

They successfully scaled through the five races required to qualify for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games which will be taking place at PyeongChang.

Speaking in a recent interview, Adigun who is the team’s driver said, “This is a huge milestone for sports in Nigeria,” driver Adigun told KweséESPN. “Nothing makes me prouder than to know that I can play a small role in creating opportunities for winter sports to take place in Nigeria.”

The former track stars have quickly gone on to become the centre attention since they first revealed their intention to take Nigeria to the Winter Olympics by creating a GoFund me account to get donations towards achieving their dreams last year.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

