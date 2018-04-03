Nigeria's foreign reserves hit $46.2b - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Nigeria’s foreign reserves hit $46.2b – The Nation Newspaper
The Punch
Nigeria's foreign reserves hit $46.2b
The Nation Newspaper
Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves gained 8.8 per cent as of March 28, to $46.2 billion compared to same period in February 2018, according to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The reserve is still far from the peak of $64 billion recorded …
