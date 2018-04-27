 Nigeria's Globacom and Huawei to lay undersea fibre cable in Delta oil region - ETTelecom.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s Globacom and Huawei to lay undersea fibre cable in Delta oil region – ETTelecom.com

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


ETTelecom.com

Nigeria's Globacom and Huawei to lay undersea fibre cable in Delta oil region
ETTelecom.com
LAGOS: Nigerian telecoms company Globacom and China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd are laying an undersea cable that will provide high-speed internet to oil platforms in the country's Niger Delta region. The 850 kilometre-long (528 miles) cable
Glo plans new submarine cableGuardian (blog)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.