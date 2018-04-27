Nigeria's Globacom and Huawei to lay undersea fibre cable in Delta oil region - ETTelecom.com — Nigeria Today

Nigeria’s Globacom and Huawei to lay undersea fibre cable in Delta oil region – ETTelecom.com
Nigeria's Globacom and Huawei to lay undersea fibre cable in Delta oil region
LAGOS: Nigerian telecoms company Globacom and China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd are laying an undersea cable that will provide high-speed internet to oil platforms in the country's Niger Delta region. The 850 kilometre-long (528 miles) cable …
Glo plans new submarine cable
