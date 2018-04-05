Nigeria’s greatness will be anchored on science and technology, says Onu  — Nigeria Today

Nigeria’s greatness will be anchored on science and technology, says Onu

*Chemistry pavilion building inaugurated at ASCO in Imo,to be replicated in six -geo political zones

The Federal Government has declared that its greatness would be anchored by its attachment to Science and Technology. It also said the collaboration with the Vatican City of Catholic community would be sustained.

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, disclosed these on Tuesday, when he inaugurated the Chemistry Pavillion building of the Assumpta Science Center, Owerri (Africa), located in Ofekata, Orodo, Mbaitoli Local Council, Imo State. The centre is to be replicated in the six geo-political zones of the country, he said.

Onu, who disclosed that the ground breaking ceremony of the one-story building, was done in December 28, 2016, said the initiative was anchored on implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), on the Initiative of Informal Science Learning in Africa with Pontifical Council for Culture (PCC), stressing that he was grateful to Pope Francis, Catholic community, Ofekata Community for donating espance of land, the Reverend Father whose doctoral research work resulted in the project in Africa, Europe and Italy, Tobechi Anyadike, among others..

The Minister said a total of 17 more buildings would be constructed to complete the centre, noting that students and officials from Africa, Europe, Italy, Vatican City are expected to troop to the area when it swings into full programme.

According to him, the centre is expected to bring up future scientists in the field of chemistry, physics, mathematics, biology among related areas, recalling his visit to Pope in April 27, 2016 which actulised the papal approval for the joint project.

Speakers at ceremony witnessed by the Imo State Chairman of Traditional Rulers, Eze Samuel Ohiri, the Archbishop of Owerri Catholic Ecclesiastic Province, Dr. Anthony Obinna, represented by Fr. Jude Ike, the President of the ASCO building committee, Prof. Fronek Ocho, a former acting Vice Chancellor of Imo State University, Owerri, Prof. Tony Okere, President -General of Ofekata Peoples Assembly, Chief Alex Iwuorie, among others, expressed joy that the project had been realised after several efforts, urging that the remaining 17 structures of specialised areas be built and completed at record time.

Monarchs and community leaders from the area witnessed the event.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

