Nigeria's Igali Voted Vice-President Of Commonwealth Wrestling Board - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

 Nigeria's Igali Voted Vice-President Of Commonwealth Wrestling Board
Nigeria’s Igali Voted Vice-President Of Commonwealth Wrestling Board – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Nigeria's Igali Voted Vice-President Of Commonwealth Wrestling Board
World and Olympic champion Daniel Igali has been elected the vice-president of the Commonwealth Wrestling Board, the Nigeria Wrestling Federation have announced. NWF President Igali polled 19 of the available 22 votes at a meeting of the General

