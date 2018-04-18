Nigeria's Igali Voted Vice-President Of Commonwealth Wrestling Board - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Nigeria’s Igali Voted Vice-President Of Commonwealth Wrestling Board – Complete Sports Nigeria
Complete Sports Nigeria
Nigeria's Igali Voted Vice-President Of Commonwealth Wrestling Board
World and Olympic champion Daniel Igali has been elected the vice-president of the Commonwealth Wrestling Board, the Nigeria Wrestling Federation have announced. NWF President Igali polled 19 of the available 22 votes at a meeting of the General …
