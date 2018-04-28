Nigeria's Mobile Phone Subscribers hit 147 million – NCC - Naija247news — Nigeria Today

Nigeria’s Mobile Phone Subscribers hit 147 million – NCC – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
Nigeria's Mobile Phone Subscribers hit 147 million – NCC
Naija247news
The business opportunity here is a huge market for mobile devices and accessories. Services that can be offered through Mobile will also do well. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said that the country's mobile phone subscriptions have …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!