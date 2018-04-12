Nigeria's plan to cut $4 billion worth wheat Import falters over soaring input costs - Naija247news — Nigeria Today

Nigeria’s plan to cut $4 billion worth wheat Import falters over soaring input costs – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
Nigeria's plan to cut $4 billion worth wheat Import falters over soaring input costs
Naija247news
Nigeria's decades-old program to boost wheat production and reduce imports worth more than $4 billion a year has faltered with farmers cutting output because of soaring input costs, leaving foreign suppliers to meet rising domestic demand, officials …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!