 Nigeria's President, Facing Calls to Step Aside, Says He Will Run Again - New York Times — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s President, Facing Calls to Step Aside, Says He Will Run Again – New York Times

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


New York Times

Nigeria's President, Facing Calls to Step Aside, Says He Will Run Again
New York Times
ABUJA, Nigeria — Despite calls to step aside and concerns about mysterious health problems, President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria on Monday declared his intention to seek re-election next year, ending months of speculation. In a closed-door meeting of
Nigeria President to Seek Re-Election in 2019U.S. News & World Report
MEMORIES: Buhari's Speech At His Formal Declaration For Presidency In 2014 (Full Speech)Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
Nigerian President to run for second termBusiness Standard
Rigzone –Xinhua
all 10 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.