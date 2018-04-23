Nigeria's return to JP Morgan's Index imminent as NAFEX attracts $45bn in 1yr - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Nigeria’s return to JP Morgan’s Index imminent as NAFEX attracts $45bn in 1yr – Vanguard
Nigeria's return to JP Morgan's Index imminent as NAFEX attracts $45bn in 1yr
Vanguard
By Babajide Komolafe. The readimission of Nigeria into the J.P Morgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Market (GBI-EM) is imminent following the successful operation of the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window for one year with turnover of $45 billion …
