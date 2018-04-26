 Nigeria's Senate summons president to testify on communal killings - Yahoo News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s Senate summons president to testify on communal killings – Yahoo News

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Yahoo News

Nigeria's Senate summons president to testify on communal killings
Yahoo News
FILE PHOTO: Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari attends a reception at the closing session of the Commonwealth Business Forum at the Guildhall in London, Britain on April 18, 2017. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via Reuters/File Photo. More. ABUJA (Reuters
Breaking: $496 withdrawal for Tucano Aircraft: Senate probes Buhari over withdrawalVanguard
Senate moves to impeach Buhari over $496m Tucano AircraftDaily Post Nigeria
Call for Buahri's impeachment: What senators saidDaily Trust
Pulse Nigeria –SaharaReporters.com –AllAfrica.com –New Telegraph Newspaper
all 298 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.