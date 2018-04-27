 Nigeria's unity, my paramount objective – Buhari - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s unity, my paramount objective – Buhari – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Nigeria's unity, my paramount objective – Buhari
Vanguard
President Muhammadu Buhari has on Saturday reinstated his commitment in maintaining a peaceful and united country, noting that the Nigeria's unity remain his paramount goal. Speaking with a delegation of Tijjaniya Movement led by Sheikh Muhammadu Mahi
Unity of Nigeria my paramount objective – President BuhariNAIJA.NG

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.