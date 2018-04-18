 Nike’s 3D-printed uppers create super lightweight, custom shoes — Nigeria Today
Nike’s 3D-printed uppers create super lightweight, custom shoes

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Nike is no stranger to innovation when it comes to crafting the perfect shoe. Now, it’s taken its quest to a new level when the athletic company introduced Flyprint, a 3D-printed textile upper for your sneaker.

