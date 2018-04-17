 NIMASA, World Maritime Varsity sign MoU to develop maritime industry - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Vanguard
The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and World Maritime University (WMU), Malmo, Sweden on Monday in Lagos signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop human capacity for the industry. Dakuku Peterside. NIMASA Head

