NIMC Tells ‘Eligible’ Nigerians To Come For Their National Identity Card Today — Nigeria Today

NIMC Tells ‘Eligible’ Nigerians To Come For Their National Identity Card Today

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) on Monday denied the media report of Sunday, April 1, 2018 that it had suspended the issuance of the National Identification cards.

In a statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications Unit, NIMC, Loveday Ogbonna, the Commission described the report as false and misleading, insisting that it had never suspended the issuance of cards to successful enrollees at any time.

‘‘NIMC reads with deep surprise and disappointment the report published in the Sunday, April 1, 2018 edition of Leadership newspaper, titled “”28.5m Nigerians Agonise Over Suspension Of Nat’l ID Card Issuance. ‘‘We wish to inform the general public that the report, especially the headline, is false and misleading as the Commission has not suspended the issuance of Cards to successful enrolees at any time.

The statement by the spokesperson of the commission said all individuals who completed their enrolment procedures must have received an SMS inviting them to proceed to the NIMC Office they enrolled to pick up their cards from Tuesday, April 3, 2018.

The commission also urged persons who have not received an SMS to check the status of their cards on the NIMC website via www.nimc.gov.ng.

Besides, Nigerians and legal residents who relocated from where they enrolled were advised to visit any NIMC office closest to them to request, fill and submit a card transfer form to the state coordinator for processing.

Regardless, the spokesperson reminded Nigerians and legal residents that the National Identification Number (NIN) was not only the unique identifier, but also the most important token issued by the commission and not the physical electronic-ID card.

Ogbonna said, “NIN, which is fast gaining acceptance by Nigerians, is a set of 11 non-intelligent numbers randomly assigned to an individual at the completion of enrolment into the National Identity Database. “NIN is used to tie all records about an individual in the database and is verifiable via the NIMC Verification Service portal, which is made available to institutions and organisations upon request.”

She quoted Section 27 (1) and (2) of the NIMC Act, 2007, which listed a number of transactions such as the application for and issuance of a passport; opening of individual and/or group bank accounts; all consumer credits; purchase of insurance policies that could be done with NIM.

Others are the purchase, transfer and registration of land by any individual; National Health Insurance Scheme, and such transactions that had social security implications, registration of voters, payment of taxes and pensions.

“Thus, all NIMC stakeholders, including the media and the general public are enjoined to stop peddling half-truths, or outright falsehood, but rather work with the commission to ensure the success of the National Identity Management System for national growth and development,” Ogbonna added.

