 NIN now a requirement for Land Allocation in FCT – Minister, Bello — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NIN now a requirement for Land Allocation in FCT – Minister, Bello

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has declared that the National Identification Number (NIN) is mandatory for land allocation within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Honorable Minister, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muhammad Bello stated this when the Director General, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Engr. Aliyu Aziz paid him a visit. A statement signed […]

NIN now a requirement for Land Allocation in FCT – Minister, Bello

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.