NIN Now Vital to Land Allocation in FCT – Minister — Nigeria Today

NIN Now Vital to Land Allocation in FCT – Minister

The Minister, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Musa Bello has said that the National Identification Number (NIN) is now a prerequisite for land allocation within the Territory.

He made the disclosure, when the Director-General, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Engr. Aliyu Aziz paid him a courtesy visit at his office.

According to him, this would allow for every land allocated to be matched to an individual, in order to track and prevent multiple allocations of land and ensure fairness and equity in the allocation process.

He commended Engr. Aziz for the astronomical increase in enrolment figures and measures he has put in place to ensure the safety of data of Nigerians and legal residents in the National Identity Database (NIDB) while ensuring credibility and integrity of data collected by NIMC.

The Minister also commended the ongoing harmonization efforts noting that it was a step in the right direction to check duplication of functions amongst data collecting agencies.

In his response, Engr Aziz thanked Minister for the steps he has taken so far to ensure the success of the National Identity Management System and assured the Minister of a continued collaboration for the success of both organizations.

He also explained that the NIMC Act makes the NIN mandatory for every citizen and legal resident and is already being implemented by the FRSC, NIS, CBN and other government agencies as a basic requirement for offering government services.

