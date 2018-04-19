Nine Of The Best Co-Working Spots In And Around Cape Town — Nigeria Today

Nine Of The Best Co-Working Spots In And Around Cape Town

Whatever the reason, you might be looking for co-working space in Cape Town.

It happens to the best of us; some of us work virtually, and others just need a decent place that’s away from the comfort of home or chaos of a coffee shop.

So, whether you need an office one day a week, or a boardroom for those annoying, yet necessary, monthly catch-ups, we found nine co-working options in and around Cape Town that just might work for you.

Let’s take a look:

Inner City | Ideas Cartel

For those of you who want to be in the thick of things, but also want all the luxuries and with top-class service, too, Inner City | Ideas Cartel on Loop Street offers the ideal co-working and shared office solutions.

Memberships are available to individuals, teams and businesses and come with a divine coffee bar, two restaurants, a gym and other opulent amenities.

For more info, visit: www.ideascartel.com

Unsettled: Cape Town

Unsettled brings together 25 people from creative and entrepreneurial backgrounds to live, work, and explore Cape Town together.

For more info, visit: https://beunsettled.co/cape-town-coworking-retreat/

Venture Workspace

Based in Claremont, this one is for those of you who need to be located in southern suburbs. Their office space provides a selection of serviced offices, dedicated desks or short term rental and day rentals available with full access to meeting rooms.

For more info, visit: https://ctworkspace.com/

Launchlab Stellenbosch

Walking entrepreneurs through the process of building a proven business, this is the space for you if you’re needing help launching your business.

For more info, visit: https://launchlab.co.za/

The Cowork Space

A co-working space in Pinelands, The Cowork Space welcomes startups, small businesses, entrepreneurs, freelancers.

For more info, visit: http://www.thecoworkspace.co.za/

CoworKite

Just off the beach in Blouberg, workstations at CoworKite might be limited to 20 people but these guys do it a little differently: every “workation” has a local host who is both an entrepreneur and a kitesurfer.

For more info, visit: https://www.coworkite.com

Rise Cape Town

With a global network of talent, innovation programmes and workspaces, Rise is a curated community where the best and brightest can develop, collaborate, and scale together.

For more info, visit: https://thinkrise.com/cape-town

CHIPS

In the tech world? Chips is a friendly workspace for people who either work with technology or just enjoy being around it.

For more info, visit: http://www.chips.capetown

Growth Space

Situated in Somerset West, Growth Space offers a range of modern and secure office units available with maximum flexibility and no hidden costs.

For more info, visit: http://www.sharedspace.co.za

And with that, I hope your search for the ideal co-working space was made a little easier.

You’re welcome.

