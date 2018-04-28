Nine schoolchildren stabbed to death in northern China - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Nine schoolchildren stabbed to death in northern China – The Guardian
Nine schoolchildren stabbed to death in northern China
Nine children have been stabbed to death and 10 others injured on their way home from school in northern China, in one of the deadliest such attacks in the country in recent years. The 28-year-old suspect, named only as Zhao from Zhaojiashan village …
Death toll rises to 9 in China school stabbing attack
Knife attacker kills nine children
Knife attacker kills nine children in China
