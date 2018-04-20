Nine-year-old raped and murdered in Etah - Times of India — Nigeria Today

Nine-year-old raped and murdered in Etah – Times of India
Nine-year-old raped and murdered in Etah
Times of India
Agra: Three days after a seven-year-old girl was raped and murdered at a wedding ceremony in Etah district, a nine-year-old was found allegedly raped and killed in the district early on Friday morning. The crime was committed in a village under Aliganj …
Three children raped, murdered at family weddings
3 Children Raped, Murdered At Family Weddings – Police
9-year-old girl raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Etah; accused arrested, charged under POCSO Act
