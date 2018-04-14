Niniola, Skales, others to chat on MTV Base's Musicology - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Niniola, Skales, others to chat on MTV Base’s Musicology – The Nation Newspaper



The Nation Newspaper Niniola, Skales, others to chat on MTV Base's Musicology

The Nation Newspaper

In a bid to curb these recurring biting cases and help practitioners in the Nigerian music industry to fully understand the music business including contract, copyright and other issues, foremost music television channel, MTV Base will present on …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

